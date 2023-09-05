Carterville businesses paints paw prints on storefront to spread positivity for all student groups

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Spreading positivity for every student in the Carterville community, that’s one businesses goal by painting the front of their store.

Farm Fresh in downtown Carterville painted their windows with lion paws to represent all groups of students at the high school.

“I hope that they have the feeling of being seen. I hope that they have the feeling of being heard. I hope that they have the feeling of being recognized for their effort and for who they are and not who they feel the community wants them to be,” said Dave Armstrong, owner of Farm Fresh in Carterville.

Armstrong said he is just trying to spread positivity throughout the community by painting different student groups at Carterville High School.

Armstrong has added groups such as choir, yearbook, art and band just to name a few.

“I just wanted them to see their names and to not exactly see their name but to just see themselves as well, because I think that’s really important,” said Armstrong.

While Farm Fresh is currently the only business with paw prints painted on the front of it, Betty’s Vintage is joining in on the positivity.

“We really love the idea of recognizing all of the kids and supporting all of them,” said Betty Williams, owner of Betty’s Vintage.

Williams said her and her daughter are excited to join in on the positive message.

“We love the inclusion and the sense of accepting everybody in the community. As a kid growing up, I was the yearbook kid and I was a newspaper kid and it’s great to really recognize how all of these kids play a part in the community,” she added.

Williams said their storefront is going to be painted later this week.

Armstrong said he hopes other communities see the impact this has and paints their own positive messages.

“If positivity grows as a result of this, if people start really to take a look at the kids that are around them and to see them for who they are and appreciate what they are, I think a whole lot of good comes out of that,” said Armstrong.

