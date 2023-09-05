Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Carlisle Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 retires after 9 years; deputy receives 2 life saving awards

Deputy Ben Green and his family with K-9 Kimber.
Deputy Ben Green and his family with K-9 Kimber.(Carlisle County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky K-9 officer has retired after nine years and his handler was awarded for his actions during two separate incidents.

According to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Kimber officially retired on Tuesday, September 5 at the Carlisle County Fiscal Court. His handler, Deputy Ben Green, was presented with a certificate and a retirement badge with Kimber’s name on it.

The sheriff’s office said Kimber has a total of nine years of service in McCracken and Carlisle Counties. His work included hundreds of narcotics finds and the apprehension of fugitives/suspects.

They say Kimber will live out his remaining years at home with Deputy Green and his family.

Also on Tuesday, Deputy Green was awarded two life saving awards.

The first award recognized Green for his actions while off duty at a jump park in Paducah. According to the sheriff’s office, a girl began choking and Deputy Green, who was upstairs at the jump park, ran down to the choking child and immediately rendered aid, saving the child’s life.

The second award was presented to Green for his actions at a home in the Arlington area.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received a call about a young man bleeding out on his porch. Deputy Green responded to the scene and applied a tourniquet to the injured person.

They say paramedic Josh Glover requested a live saving award for Deputy Green’s actions. In addition, the flight paramedic for Air Evac contacted the sheriff’s office to echo Glover’s accolades regarding Deputy Green’s actions.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau.
Andy’s Frozen Custard closed until further notice after vehicle crashed into building
Three people were injured after a crash involving two motorcycles in Stoddard County, Missouri...
Jackson, Mo. woman airlifted after crash involving two motorcycles
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland on Labor Day and overnight.
Power outages reported in the Heartland 9/5
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Tanya M. Robinson was arrested on Thursday, August 24 at a home on Stanley Lane in Marion, Ill.
Sheriff: Wanted woman found hiding in attic

Latest News

A series of car seat check events will be held in southeast Missouri during the week of...
MoDOT, Cape Girardeau Safe Communities to host car seat check events in September
The Barkley Regional Airport Authority received a more than $8 million federal discretionary...
Barkley Regional Airport Authority receives more than $8M for runway project
No citations were issued after police say a car backed into the building of Andy's Frozen...
No citations issued after car backed into Andy's Frozen Custard building
Hanging out with Rowdy Redhawk on Heartland Afternoon at 3.
Afternoon Hangout with Rowdy Redhawk