Carlisle Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 retires after 9 years; deputy receives 2 life saving awards

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky K-9 officer has retired after nine years and his handler was awarded for his actions during two separate incidents.

According to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Kimber officially retired on Tuesday, September 5 at the Carlisle County Fiscal Court. His handler, Deputy Ben Green, was presented with a certificate and a retirement badge with Kimber’s name on it.

The sheriff’s office said Kimber has a total of nine years of service in McCracken and Carlisle Counties. His work included hundreds of narcotics finds and the apprehension of fugitives/suspects.

They say Kimber will live out his remaining years at home with Deputy Green and his family.

Also on Tuesday, Deputy Green was awarded two life saving awards.

The first award recognized Green for his actions while off duty at a jump park in Paducah. According to the sheriff’s office, a girl began choking and Deputy Green, who was upstairs at the jump park, ran down to the choking child and immediately rendered aid, saving the child’s life.

The second award was presented to Green for his actions at a home in the Arlington area.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received a call about a young man bleeding out on his porch. Deputy Green responded to the scene and applied a tourniquet to the injured person.

They say paramedic Josh Glover requested a live saving award for Deputy Green’s actions. In addition, the flight paramedic for Air Evac contacted the sheriff’s office to echo Glover’s accolades regarding Deputy Green’s actions.

