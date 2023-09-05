Carbondale man accused of threatening someone with gun, damaging victim’s property

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of threatening someone with a gun and damaging the victim’s property during a fight.

Nicoliest A. Brown, 37, of Carbondale, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, armed habitual offender, aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage to property, interference with reporting domestic violence and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 200 block of South Lewis Lane around 3:11 a.m. on Sunday, September 3 for a reported domestic disturbance involving a gun.

Officers say the suspect, later identified as Brown, threatened the victim with a gun and damaged the victim’s property during a fight.

They say Brown tried to flee from officers and resisted officers when he was being detained.

Police recovered a gun that was found on Brown during his arrest.

