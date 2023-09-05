Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Carbondale man accused of threatening someone with gun, damaging victim’s property

A man is accused of threatening someone with a gun and damaging the victim’s property during a...
A man is accused of threatening someone with a gun and damaging the victim’s property during a fight.(Brittany Jacob/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of threatening someone with a gun and damaging the victim’s property during a fight.

Nicoliest A. Brown, 37, of Carbondale, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, armed habitual offender, aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage to property, interference with reporting domestic violence and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 200 block of South Lewis Lane around 3:11 a.m. on Sunday, September 3 for a reported domestic disturbance involving a gun.

Officers say the suspect, later identified as Brown, threatened the victim with a gun and damaged the victim’s property during a fight.

They say Brown tried to flee from officers and resisted officers when he was being detained.

Police recovered a gun that was found on Brown during his arrest.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau.
Andy’s Frozen Custard closed until further notice after vehicle crashed into building
Three people were injured after a crash involving two motorcycles in Stoddard County, Missouri...
Jackson, Mo. woman airlifted after crash involving two motorcycles
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland on Labor Day and overnight.
Power outages reported in the Heartland 9/5
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Tanya M. Robinson was arrested on Thursday, August 24 at a home on Stanley Lane in Marion, Ill.
Sheriff: Wanted woman found hiding in attic

Latest News

Highway 14 at North Thompsonville Road is blocked in Macedonia due to an overturned camper.
Hwy. 14 at N. Thompsonville Rd. blocked in Macedonia, Ill. due to overturned camper
Dive team members are searching the Black River in Poplar Bluff for a missing woman.
Search underway for missing woman in Black River in Poplar Bluff
A deputy was fired and his supervising corporal was demoted in connection with the shooting and...
Lawsuit filed against Stoddard Co. sheriff, records keeper after dog shot
Bobby J.D. Berner, 18, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on four felony counts of aggravated...
Mt. Vernon, Ill. man accused of stabbing 2 people during fight