Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec to host Trail of Tears Triathlon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The Trail of Tears Triathlon will take place this Saturday, hosted by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department.

According to a release from the parks and rec dept., the triathlon will be held at Trail of Tears State Park on September 9. Registration starts at 6:45 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m.

The race is USAT sanctioned and consists of a 700 meter swim, 15 mile bike ride and a four mile run.

Register online at www.cityofcape.org/coorstri. For more information, contact Robert at rshanahan@cityofcape.org.

