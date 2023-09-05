Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec to host Trail of Tears Triathlon
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The Trail of Tears Triathlon will take place this Saturday, hosted by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department.
According to a release from the parks and rec dept., the triathlon will be held at Trail of Tears State Park on September 9. Registration starts at 6:45 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m.
The race is USAT sanctioned and consists of a 700 meter swim, 15 mile bike ride and a four mile run.
Register online at www.cityofcape.org/coorstri. For more information, contact Robert at rshanahan@cityofcape.org.
