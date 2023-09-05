Barkley Regional Airport Authority receives more than $8M for runway project

WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Barkley Regional Airport Authority received a more than $8 million federal discretionary grant for its runway project.

According to the airport authority, it received notification on Tuesday, September 5 from Congressman James Comer’s Office saying they received $8,180,685 to finish Phase II of its Runway 5/23 Rehabilitation project.

“The Runway Rehab project is a key piece in our vision for the future of Barkley and is something that we hope can lead to us expanding our offerings here at the airport,” BRAA Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said in part in a news release. “This grant allows us to continue to pursue our vision of the airport playing a key role in the economic development of the region in the near and distant future.”

While the bidding process has ended, they say construction is not expected to begin until the spring of 2024. This is so the submittal process can be finished and parts, including runway lighting, can be ordered.

The contract for the project was awarded to Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers, Ky.

According to the airport authority, once construction begins, the project is expected to take about five months to finish. Due to the size, all electrical work on the project will be finished by both Mott Electric and Story Electrical Service, both of Paducah.

