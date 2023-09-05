Heartland Votes
Bald Knob Cross to host Day of Giving fundraiser

The Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass, Illinois will host their Day of Giving fundraiser...
The Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass, Illinois will host their Day of Giving fundraiser later this month.(Jeremy J. Ford)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass, Illinois will host their Day of Giving fundraiser later this month.

According to a release from executive director Jena Guined, the goal of the event is to raise money to improve the property by updating the annex property, trash enclosure and history signage surrounding the cross. Additional expansion plans will be announced at a later date.

The Day of Giving is a 24-hour campaign that will be held on Thursday, September 21.

There are many events held at the 111 foot tall cross, including an Easter Sunrise Service, Blessing of the Bikes, Blessing of the Jeeps and other smaller events.

According to the release, thousands of people visit Bald Knob Cross, travelling from across the United States and even around the world.

For more information about the fundraiser or how to donate, visit https://www.baldknobcross.com/ or their Facebook page.

