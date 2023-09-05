Heartland Votes
61st annual Labor Day Picnic held in Advance, Mo.

Advance Labor Day Picnic
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - Today, many gathered in Advance, Missouri for the 61st annual Labor Day Picnic at Umfleet Park.

This family-friendly event had many activities for all ages including a car show, quilt show, rides, games and food.

One picnic volunteer says this annual tradition helps bring the community closer together every year.

”The theme for this year’s picnic is ‘There’s No Place Like Home,’ and that couldn’t be more true--there’s no place like Advance,” said Mitzie Segar.

The Labor Day Picnic in Advance has taken place for nearly six decades.

