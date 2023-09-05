4 southern Ill. teens arrested in connection with Paducah car break-ins

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Four southern Illinois juveniles were arrested in connection with recent Paducah car break-ins.

A 14-year-old male was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property (more than $500), possession of burglary tools, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and possession of marijuana.

A 16-year-old male was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property (more than $500), possession of burglary tools, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and possession of marijuana.

A 17-year-old male was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property (firearm), defacing a firearm, possession of a handgun by a minor, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property (more than $500), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot).

A second 17-year-old male was arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking (firearm), possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a handgun by a minor, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property (more than $500), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot).

According to Paducah police, the juveniles were arrested early Monday, September 4 around 3:58 a.m. after they were caught trying to break into a car on Friedman Lane.

They say an officer patrolling the neighborhood saw the four trying to break into the car and stopped, the four fled on foot.

A 14 year old and a 16 year old were caught at a nearby convenience store. Police say the 16 year old had several credit cards officers determined had been stolen from various vehicles.

One 17 year old was caught a block away. Police say along the path he ran, they found multiple tools commonly used for break-ins.

The second 17 year old was found with the help of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department’s drone.

The two 17 year olds were taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center. The 14 year old and the 16 year old were cited and released to their guardians.

According to police, the teen admitted to stealing a handgun from one vehicle. He said the other 17 year old scratched the serial number off, and admitted he threw the gun in a wooded area while running from police.

He helped officers in finding the handgun, which was seized as evidence.

Police say they learned the juveniles came from Illinois to McCracken County to break into vehicles. They said they broke into vehicles throughout Paducah and the county.

Inside a van the group parked at the convenience store, officers found a large amount of stolen property including tools, a briefcase, a pool stick set, fishing equipment, a computer and other items.

Police say anyone whose vehicle was broken into Sunday night or Monday morning may call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 to file a report.

