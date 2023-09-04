Heartland Votes
Emergency crews respond to crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard

Emergency crews responded to an apparent crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau on...
Emergency crews responded to an apparent crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau on Labor Day.(Source: KFVS/Roger Seay)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to an apparent crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau on Labor Day.

Witnesses say the crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The front of a vehicle could be seen on the south side of the shop.

It is not clear if there are any injuries or what may have caused the crash.

Heartland News has a crew on the way to the scene to get more information.

