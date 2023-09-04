Heartland Votes
UPDATE: Police say gunman killed his father-in-law, wounded his son

Murder suspect Jose De Jesus Gomez Munoz
Murder suspect Jose De Jesus Gomez Munoz(DeWitt County Sheriff's Office)
By Howard Packowitz
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
UPDATE 3:30 P.M. - It was a 78-year-old rural Kenney man who was shot-to death Sunday afternoon, allegedly by his son-in-law. The second person wounded was the suspected gunman’s son, according to authorities.

DeWitt County Coroner Randy Rice identified the homicide victim said John Wesley “Wes” Anderson. The Sheriff’s office identified the other shooting victim as Kigan Antonio Munoz of Clinton. He is the son of homicide suspect Jose De Jesus Gomez Munoz, who is still on the run, according to police.

Investigators said the younger Munoz was shot multiple times.

DEWITT COUNTY (25News Now) - A suspected gunman being sought for fatally shooting one person and wounding another in DeWitt County on Sunday is likely to have left the Kenney area by now, prompting authorities to lift the shelter-in-place order for people living there.

Others who were asked to leave their homes are free to return, Sheriff Mike Walker said in a Facebook post on Monday. He advises residents to remain vigilant.

“Please contact law enforcement if there is anything suspicious in nature,” the sheriff said.

Police are looking for Jose De Jesus Gomez Munoz, a Hispanic man, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He was last seen driving a white 2019 Honda Accord with an Illinois license plate that reads DT50632. The sheriff said Munoz might be headed to Mexico.

The sheriff said the shooting happened south of Kenney about 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

One of the victims, with multiple gunshot wounds, was found in his car on Illinois Route 54 and Jordan Street in Kenney. That person is expected to survive.

Back at the crime scene, police said they found four people hiding from the gunman and fifth person who was shot to death.

The sheriff said Munoz might be heading to Mexico because he has ties there.

Kenney is about 35 miles south of Bloomington-Normal.

