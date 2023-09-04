Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Tracking storms across southeast Missouri

First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 9/4
By Madeline Parker
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening Heartland, and happy Labor Day! This evening, most areas look dry, but the SEMO area will be seeing storms throughout the evening. These storms have potential to be strong to severe, with main threats being lightning and heavy rain. Strong winds also cannot be ruled out at this time. These storms could move into parts of southern Illinois by late this evening. Tomorrow there are chances for more storm chances, as well as Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow temperatures start in the low 70s, and will get up to the upper 80s by the afternoon. Rain chances decrease by Thursday, and the weekend looks sunny and in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect of a house fire that took place in Scott County on Saturday evening is now facing...
Suspect facing arson charges in connection with Scott Co. house fire that injured 1 firefighter
Three people were injured after a crash involving two motorcycles in Stoddard County, Missouri...
Jackson, Mo. woman airlifted after crash involving two motorcycles
The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment...
Juvenile dead after Ripley County crash
A man was arrested after deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
Man charged with domestic battery after altercation involving dog leash in Williamson County, Ill.
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Showers and storms possible this week
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 9/4
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 9/4
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 9/4
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 9/4
First Alert Weather at Noon 9/4
First Alert Weather at Noon 9/4