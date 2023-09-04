Tracking storms across southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening Heartland, and happy Labor Day! This evening, most areas look dry, but the SEMO area will be seeing storms throughout the evening. These storms have potential to be strong to severe, with main threats being lightning and heavy rain. Strong winds also cannot be ruled out at this time. These storms could move into parts of southern Illinois by late this evening. Tomorrow there are chances for more storm chances, as well as Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow temperatures start in the low 70s, and will get up to the upper 80s by the afternoon. Rain chances decrease by Thursday, and the weekend looks sunny and in the low to mid 80s.

