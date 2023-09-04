Tanker carrying over 8,000 gallons of fuel goes up in flames after crash in Connecticut

Heartland Votes
Part of I-84 Eastbound and Westbound were closed because of a tanker rollover. (SOURCE: WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers, Jay Kenney, Marc Robbins and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB/Gray News) - A gas tanker went up in flames after a two-vehicle crash in Connecticut on Sunday night.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers were dispatched to I-84 eastbound at exit 60 around 7 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, troopers located a gasoline tanker truck fully engulfed in flames. Officials say the tanker was transporting over 8,300 gallons of fuel.

I-84 was shut down while authorities worked to contain the scene safely.

Officials say three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available about what may have caused the crash.

The two right lanes of I-84 eastbound remained closed Monday morning as cleanup efforts continued.

Crews from the Department of Transportation, Manchester Fire Department, and DEEP also assisted with the cleanup.

No word on how much longer the cleanup may take.

