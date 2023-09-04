Showers and storms possible this week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today, we are tracking a slight chance for showers and storms later this afternoon. Temperatures in the upper 80s with muggy conditions. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Tuesday morning, a round of showers and storms are expected to slowly move across the Heartland. There is a Marginal risk for a few strong storms tomorrow. The rain chances will continue throughout the rest of the week with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s through Thursday.

