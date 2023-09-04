Sheriff: Wanted woman found hiding in attic

Heartland Votes
Tanya M. Robinson was arrested on Thursday, August 24 at a home on Stanley Lane in Marion, Ill.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A tip leads to the arrest of a woman wanted by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tanya M. Robinson was arrested on Thursday, August 24 at a home on Stanley Lane in Marion.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received information that Robinson was staying at the home.

When deputies and Sheriff Jeff Diederich arrived, they reportedly learned from the homeowner that Robinson was upstairs.

The sheriff’s office said they searched the second floor and found Robinson hiding in an unfinished attic space.

Robinson came out of her hiding spot and surrendered, after authorities gave verbal commands to do so.

She was arrested with any issues and booked into the Williamson County Jail on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court on driving without a license charge, but Robinson is also facing drug charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, when they were searching for Robinson in the home on Stanley Ln., deputies found drug paraphernalia, several plastic bags containing methamphetamine and Schedule 4 narcotics in plain view on a night stand next to a bed on the second floor.

Robinson was charged with possession of meth, drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance.

