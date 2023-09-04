Power outages reported in the Heartland 9/4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland this evening.
Storms have downed power lines and trees.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for some counties in southeast Missouri this evening.
The following electric providers are reporting outages as of 6:45 p.m. on Monday:
Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives
- None to report
Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives
- Bollinger County: 22 customers
- Butler County: 74 customers
- Carter County: 56 customers
- Dunklin County: 9 customers
- Madison County: 163 customers
- New Madrid County: 1 customers
- Ripley County: 2,545 customers
- Wayne County: 359 customers
Ameren Illinois
- None to report
Ameren Missouri
- None to report
Mayfield Electric and Water Systems
- Graves County: 12 customers
