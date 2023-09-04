Power outages reported in the Heartland 9/4

(KFVS) - Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland this evening.

Storms have downed power lines and trees.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for some counties in southeast Missouri this evening.

The following electric providers are reporting outages as of 6:45 p.m. on Monday:

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives

None to report

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives

Bollinger County: 22 customers

Butler County: 74 customers

Carter County: 56 customers

Dunklin County: 9 customers

Madison County: 163 customers

New Madrid County: 1 customers

Ripley County: 2,545 customers

Wayne County: 359 customers

Ameren Illinois

None to report

Ameren Missouri

None to report

Mayfield Electric and Water Systems

Graves County: 12 customers

