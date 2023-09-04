Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Power outages reported in the Heartland 9/4

Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland this evening. (Source: MGN)
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland this evening. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland this evening.

Storms have downed power lines and trees.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for some counties in southeast Missouri this evening.

The following electric providers are reporting outages as of 6:45 p.m. on Monday:

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives

  • None to report

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives

  • Bollinger County: 22 customers
  • Butler County: 74 customers
  • Carter County: 56 customers
  • Dunklin County: 9 customers
  • Madison County: 163 customers
  • New Madrid County: 1 customers
  • Ripley County: 2,545 customers
  • Wayne County: 359 customers

Ameren Illinois

  • None to report

Ameren Missouri

  • None to report

Mayfield Electric and Water Systems

  • Graves County: 12 customers

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect of a house fire that took place in Scott County on Saturday evening is now facing...
Suspect facing arson charges in connection with Scott Co. house fire that injured 1 firefighter
Three people were injured after a crash involving two motorcycles in Stoddard County, Missouri...
Jackson, Mo. woman airlifted after crash involving two motorcycles
The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment...
Juvenile dead after Ripley County crash
A man was arrested after deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
Man charged with domestic battery after altercation involving dog leash in Williamson County, Ill.
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help as they search for a juvenile who went...
Authorities in Union County, Ill. searching for missing 13-year-old
Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau.
Andy’s Frozen Custard closed until further notice after vehicle crashed into building
ON YOUR SIDE: EPA & Missouri Dept. of Natural Resources warn of possible cyber-attacks on water and wastewater utilities
Fire chief says no one injured in crash at Andy's.
Fire chief says no one injured in crash at Andy's