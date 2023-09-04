Mother of missing teen fears human trafficking

Heartland Votes
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police are investigating the disappearance of a 16-year-old Affton girl. Juliana Lewis hasn’t been seen since Aug. 22, according to her mother, Julia Johnson.

“Everything was usual. I went to bed about 11 o’clock, and when I woke up at six in the morning to go check on her, she was gone,” she said.

Johnson said she believes her daughter ran away with a Hispanic man she met online. She said her daughter texted a friend that the man was being controlling and then Juliana’s social media accounts were deleted.

“It’s possible it could be a trafficking situation, where the grooming starts and the controlling starts and leads to that. Or he could be just an abusive partner where he wants her all to himself. And that makes me think she could be held against her will,” said Johnson.

Lewis is described as being 16 years old, 4′10″ in height and weighing 120 pounds. She has black hair and purple glasses that she wears down on her nose.

Johnson and others have distributed 2,300 missing person fliers at places that Lewis frequented or might go. Samantha Alejo saw a post on social media about Juliana’s disappearance and wanted to help.

“There are strangers on the internet who are reaching out to young teenagers and coercing them to leave their families,” she said.

Alejo said she was the victim of human trafficking starting at the age of 16, the same age as Lewis. She said when she learned about Lewis’ younger teenage years, she became increasingly concerned.

“What’s a huge red flag for me is when I found out more about Juliana’s past. She has been taken advantage of and manipulated in the past,” she said.

Alejo created a GoFundMe account to raise money for Johnson so she could hire a private detective.

Johnson said she’s stopped working and is searching full-time to find her daughter. If anyone sees Juliana Lewis, they’re asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

