Jackson, Mo. woman airlifted after crash involving two motorcycles

Three people were injured after a crash involving two motorcycles in Stoddard County, Missouri...
Three people were injured after a crash involving two motorcycles in Stoddard County, Missouri Sunday night.(ARC Images)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three people were injured after a crash involving two motorcycles in Stoddard County, Missouri Sunday night.

According to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 8:44 p.m. on September 3, two Suzuki motorcycles were travelling southbound on MO 25 just 4 miles north of Aquila, Mo. Both motorcycles crashed when they struck debris in the roadway. The vehicles overturned and ejected the occupants.

20-year-old Simon Hitt of Jackson, Mo. was driving a 2006 Suzuki 885 and suffered minor injuries. His motorcycle was moderately damaged and towed from the scene.

The driver of the second motorcycle, Matthew Sturm, 20, of Jackson, also sustained minor injuries. His 1994 Suzuki 900 was towed and suffered moderate damage.

His passenger, 20-year-old Kelsea Powell of Jackson, was airlifted to Region One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee to treat serious injuries.

All three motorists were wearing safety devices.

