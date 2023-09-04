Hot and humid Labor Day, with potential afternoon storms

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Happy Sunday, Heartland, and we are expecting another hot and humid day. Temperatures start off in the morning pretty warm, in the low 70s. By the afternoon, the temperatures will get up to the low 90s, upper 80s. There is also a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon, mainly in the bootheel and in parts of western Kentucky. The majority of the Heartland will be seeing partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

There are more chances for thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday. There are more rain chances on Thursday and Friday, but the temperatures will cool down to the low 80s by Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.