Golfweek begins at Dalhousie

Golf Week at Dalhousie
By Heartland News
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The University of Missouri is hosting a big tournament this week at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.

It’s the Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff Tournament.

There are 12 teams and 72 players participating in the event.

The tournament director says it’s such a joy to have another college tournament at the course.

“The folks at Dalhousie have been great.They really embrace college golf. So its really exciting for us to go to places where they want college golf,” said tournament director Lance Ringler.

The tournament kicks off Labor Day morning with 36 holes for the competitors and finishes Tuesday with 18 holes.

The shotgun start will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

