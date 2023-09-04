First Alert: Summer-like Labor Day with slight rain, storm chances

Heartland Votes
A disturbance moving up out of Arkansas may bring some thunderstorms to our southern and western counties by late afternoon or evening.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Labor Day is shaping up to be warm and humid.

It will feel more like summer with afternoon highs near 90º and dew points in the low 70s.

Most of the day will stay dry, but there is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm by late afternoon and into the evening hours.

The best chance for a thunderstorm looks to be west of the Mississippi River, but storm chances will gradually push east of the Mississippi River later tonight into Tuesday.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

A few storms could be strong or briefly severe.

After the system moves out of the Heartland, a less humid and slightly cooler pattern will set up and last through the upcoming weekend.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with dew points around 60.

