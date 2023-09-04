First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
A warm, humid Labor Day....with a gradually increase in thunderstorm chances on the horizon....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:53 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The weather today (Labor Day) will definitely be more like summer than fall, with afternoon highs near 90° and dew point temps in the low 70s. Most of the day should remain quiet, but there will be at least a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm moving in from the southwest by late afternoon and evening. The best chance of any thunderstorms this evening looks to be west of the Mississippi….but storm chances will gradually push east of the Mississippi as well later tonight into Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have the best chance of scattered thunderstorms (a few of which could be strong or briefly severe) before we get back to a less humid and slightly cooler northwest flow pattern from Thursday through the weekend. By Thursday and Friday we should have lows down to around 60°, with highs of about 80 to 85. Next weekend currently looks warm and dry.

