Authorities in Union County, Ill. searching for missing 13-year-old

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help as they search for a juvenile who went missing this afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the missing 13-year-old female child was last seen at 3:41 p.m. at 1595 Old Highway 51 North in Anna, Illinois.

They say she has dirty blonde/brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue and brown shirt with a white undershirt and blue jeans.

If you have seen anyone matching this description, please contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 833-5500.

