Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

2-year-old Michigan boy hit, killed by utility trailer

By 16 News Now and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) - A 2-year-old boy from Michigan is dead after police say he was hit by a utility trailer driven by a family member.

Michigan State Police troopers were called around 3:30 p.m. Friday to a home in Porter Township on reports of a small child being struck by a trailer. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 2-year-old boy, according to WNDU.

Police say lifesaving measures were attempted, but they were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified at this time.

Police believe a 57-year-old family member was preparing to move a utility trailer with a pickup truck across the property when the boy wandered between the truck and trailer.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect of a house fire that took place in Scott County on Saturday evening is now facing...
Suspect facing arson charges in connection with Scott Co. house fire that injured 1 firefighter
The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment...
Juvenile dead after Ripley County crash
Rachel Tucker was arrested and cited for Possession of Methamphetamine and Methamphetamine...
Woman arrested in Marion after deputies find meth in Monster Energy can
The name of the victim has not been released but they are listed in critical condition
Man in critical condition after shooting in Carbondale
A fleet of emergency vehicles sit parked outside of Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater...
Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave

Latest News

New guidelines on sunscreen for darker skin
New guidelines on sunscreen for darker skin
Bob Durling, 69, reunited with Courtney Johnson, a nurse, and first responders with the Gilbert...
Off-duty nurse helps save great-grandfather having heart attack roadside
Authorities are investigating a death at the site. (CNN, @ROBBIE_PAGE, X, KYLE M., EDDIE...
Severe rain at Burning Man traps tens of thousands in Nevada desert
Police say two men died and several other people were injured in a shooting at an Airbnb in...
2 dead in house party shooting at Texas Airbnb, police say