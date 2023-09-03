Woman arrested in Marion after deputies find meth in Monster Energy can

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in Marion after a traffic stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

On August 20, around 1:05 a.m., Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Illinois Route 13 and Russell Street in Marion. After coming to rest on the shoulder of the roadway, the passenger door opened and a woman was seen vomiting out of the vehicle.

While conducting the traffic stop, an assisting K9 unit arrived on scene. The K9 was deployed and alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and asked the driver to exit. While doing so, the driver stated he had a small amount of cannabis in the vehicle.

Deputies conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle, and discovered a glass jar containing cannabis and a Monster Energy can. According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, when Deputies picked up the can, it was heavier than normal. It also did not appear to contain liquid and displayed a retail sticker on the can indicating “$18.99″.

After unscrewing the lid of the can, Deputies discovered that it concealed a false compartment. Located in the can were numerous plastic bags that contained a clear, crystalline substance which later field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 27.15 grams.

Due to the packaging of the methamphetamine, Deputies had reason to believe it was packaged for sales and distribution. Rachel N. Tucker was arrested and cited for the following:

Methamphetamine Delivery 15g - 100g

Possession of Methamphetamine 15g - 100g

Tucker was transported to and remanded into the custody of the Williamson County Jail.

