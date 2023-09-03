Heartland Votes
Warm and humid condition for today

KFVS12
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Meghan Smith
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Sunday heartland. Seeing sunshine and warmer temps once again, high in the upper 80s to low 90s. Dew points are still sitting in the low 70, which is on the higher side. Expect to see humidity level increase into the afternoon. Dry condition will stick around for tonight and tomorrow morning but active weather isn’t too far behind.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after expected after tomorrow afternoon. Partly sunny, with temps in the low 90s for our Labor Day.

