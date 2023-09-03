Heartland Votes
Smooth Jazz Festival continues in Cairo

The Smooth Jazz on the River Festival continued in Cairo
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The 4th annual Smooth Jazz on the River Festival continued in Cairo.

Held at Fort Defiance Park from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. starting September 1, the festival had live music, food vendors and carriage rides.

The hostess of the event, Sydney Aleksick, said she was really excited to be a part of the festival.

“I think it’s really exciting, I’ve never been a part of something like this and being asked to participate and being asked to work the event and also being able to listen to the jazz is very exciting,” said Aleksick. “It’s really fun and I think a lot of people should come out and see it.”

Saturday, September 2 was the last day of the Festival.

