Shots fired during road rage incident near Park Hills

PARK HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road rage incident near Park Hills resulted in shots being fired near a restaurant Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, preliminary investigations show that two vehicles were traveling on Northbound 67 when the drivers started to get into a verbal argument. One driver swerved at the other driver’s vehicle, hitting it and producing minor damage. Both drivers pulled into the lot of Lady Di’s Shamrock restaurant in Park Hills and started fighting. During the altercation, one person pulled a gun and fired several shots before leaving.

A ranger stopped the car that left and returned to the restaurant.

Park Hills is handling the fight and shots fired; MSHP took a crash report of the swerve on 67.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated.

