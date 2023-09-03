Roe v. Wade Rally held at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Roe V. Wade Rally was held on September 2 at Freedom Corner in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.

At the rally, individuals gathered with posters expressing their passion for women’s rights and the power of choice.

One of the organizers of the rally, Chloe Ray, said that the reason she took part in the rally was to remind people what they advocate for.

“To remind people in Cape that people do care about Roe V. Wade, advocating for women’s bodies, advocating for their choices,” said Ray.

Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24, 2022.

