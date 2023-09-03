Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Roe v. Wade Rally held at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau

Earlier today at freedom Corner in Capaha Park as there was a Roe V. Wade Rally
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Roe V. Wade Rally was held on September 2 at Freedom Corner in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.

At the rally, individuals gathered with posters expressing their passion for women’s rights and the power of choice.

One of the organizers of the rally, Chloe Ray, said that the reason she took part in the rally was to remind people what they advocate for.

“To remind people in Cape that people do care about Roe V. Wade, advocating for women’s bodies, advocating for their choices,” said Ray.

Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24, 2022.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chaffee football player air lifted after injury in 2nd quarter
Chaffee football player air lifted after injury in 2nd quarter
A deputy was fired and his supervising corporal was demoted in connection with the shooting and...
Stoddard Co. deputy fired, supervising corporal demoted in connection with shooting of dog
Heartland Football Friday September 1.
Heartland Football Friday 9/1
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

The Smooth Jazz on the River Festival continued in Cairo
Smooth Jazz Festival continues in Cairo
The name of the victim has not been released but they are listed in critical condition
Man in critical condition after shooting in Carbondale
The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment...
Juvenile dead after Ripley County crash
Earlier today at freedom Corner in Capaha Park as there was a Roe V. Wade Rally
Roe v. Wade Rally at Freedom Corner