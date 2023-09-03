Heartland Votes
Man in critical condition after shooting in Carbondale

The name of the victim has not been released but they are listed in critical condition
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One man is in critical condition and police are searching for the suspect after a shooting in Carbondale.

On September 2, Carbondale Police Officers responded to a business in the 700 block of South Illinois Avenue at 6:19 p.m. Their response was regarding multiple 911 calls for shots fired and a report of a man who had been shot.

The shooting victim was driven by ambulance to the hospital for further treatment. The name of the victim has not been released but they are listed in critical condition.

The investigation revealed the suspect and the victim are known acquaintances. There is no suspect information to release at this time. Officers and detectives are actively working this case and more information will be released when it becomes available. There is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

