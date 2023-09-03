Heartland Votes
Man charged with domestic battery after altercation involving dog leash in Williamson County, Ill.

A man was arrested after deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance Wednesday evening.(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BLAIRSVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance Wednesday evening.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, on August 24 at 5:46 p.m., deputies responded to a home in Blairsville, Illinois for a report of a domestic disturbance taking place.

After further investigation, deputies determined the suspect, Paul Reed, had pushed and shoved his mother and beat his brother with his fists. Additionally, the release says Reed whipped his brother with a dog leash, and attached the same leash to his mother’s waist in an attempt to restrain her.

Reed was taken to the Williamson Co. Jail and charged with domestic battery.

