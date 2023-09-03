Juvenile dead after Ripley County crash

Heartland Votes
The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment...
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OXLY, Mo. (KFVS) - One juvenile girl is dead after a vehicle accident in Ripley County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident happened around 5:05 p.m. on September 2.

The driver was going southbound on County Road N-2, five miles south of Oxly. The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

One of the occupants, a 5-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Chad Haywood at 5:45 p.m. She was transported by Haywood to the Edwards Funeral Home in Doniphan.

The driver was not injured in the crash. The juvenile was not wearing a safety device.

