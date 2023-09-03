Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Humidity on the rise this afternoon; tracking small chance of thunderstorms Labor Day

Your First Alert morning forecast on 9/3.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Today will be sunny and warm again, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Meghan Smith says dew points are still sitting in the low 70s, which is on the higher side. We can expect to see the humidity level increase into the afternoon.

Dry conditions wills stick around for tonight and tomorrow morning, but active weather isn’t too far behind.

There will be a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.

It will be partly-sunny, with temperatures in the low 90s for Labor Day.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Charleston, Mo. man was seriously injured in a UTV...
Charleston, Mo. man seriously injured in UTV crash
The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment...
Juvenile dead after Ripley County crash
Heartland Football Friday September 1.
Heartland Football Friday 9/1
A Dexter, Ky. man was arrested on Thursday after attempting to elude law enforcement during a...
Man accused of driving intoxicated arrested after leading deputies on chase

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warm and humid condition for today
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Another hot and humid day across the Heartland
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 9/2
First Alert: Dry, warm conditions for Labor Day weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Starting the Labor Day weekend off on a nice note