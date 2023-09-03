First Alert: Humidity on the rise this afternoon; tracking small chance of thunderstorms Labor Day

(KFVS) - Today will be sunny and warm again, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Meghan Smith says dew points are still sitting in the low 70s, which is on the higher side. We can expect to see the humidity level increase into the afternoon.

Dry conditions wills stick around for tonight and tomorrow morning, but active weather isn’t too far behind.

There will be a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.

It will be partly-sunny, with temperatures in the low 90s for Labor Day.

