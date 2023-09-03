Heartland Votes
Celebrating Labor Day at Fort D in Cape Girardeau

Not everyone hit the road for the holiday weekend. Some stayed in Cape Girardeau and celebrated local events
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Not everyone hit the road for the holiday weekend. Some stayed in Cape Girardeau and celebrated local events.

September 2 was the start of Family Weekend at Fort D. Historical items were on display for everyone to see along with re-enactments for families to see.

One of the actors, Randy Baehr, said he is at Fort D on this Labor Day Weekend due to its setting.

“This is a wonderful location. To be inside an original fort is a treat for a reenactor to be on original ground and share things on original ground with the public,” said Baehr.

Family Weekend at Fort D will be continuing until Monday, September 4.

