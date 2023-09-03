Another hot and humid day across the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, it has been a hot and humid day across the region, and that trend is set to continue for tomorrow. There is also expected to be some patchy fog before the sun comes up tomorrow morning, so be on the look out for that if you have any early morning plans. Highs will be in the upper 80s, and the dewpoints are high as well, leaving sticky and humid conditions. And even though it is September, expect the upper 80, low 90 temps to stick around.

Rain chances for Sunday and Monday are low, but we are watching chances for thunderstorms starting on Tuesday. Those chances continue through the workweek. Expect a break by next weekend.

