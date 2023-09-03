Heartland Votes
1 arrested at scene of Scott Co. house fire; 1 firefighter injured

A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Rockview, Mo. on Saturday evening,...
A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Rockview, Mo. on Saturday evening, September 3.(Scott City Fire Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A firefighter was injured and one person was arrested at the scene of a house fire on Saturday evening, September 2.

According to the Scott City Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in the 100 block of Grace Avenue in Rockview around 4:18 p.m. The Chaffee Fire Department also responded.

When they arrived, crews found heavy smoke with two neighboring houses in danger of catching fire.

Firefighters say an “uncooperative citizen” was found near the structure and allegedly started the fire. The person was removed from the scene by fire personnel and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department was called to assist. Deputies took the citizen into custody.

According to the fire department, mutual aid was also requested from Delta Fire Protection District and N.B.C. Fire Protection District for tankers and additional water supply since the area did not have any fire hydrants.

Crews were able to contain the fire.

According to the fire department, the two neighboring houses had major heat damage to the outside; however, crews were able to protect the interiors.

During the incident one firefighter was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for minor injuries.

Firefighters say JAC3 contracting also responded with a skid steer to help move around debris.

