Starting the Labor Day weekend off on a nice note

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland. Seeing sunshine and some patchy fog throughout parts of the heartland for this morning. A warm and humid south wind will continue to push through the area, giving us a warmer weekend. Partly sunny, with temps in the upper 80s will be our main theme for today.

Warm and humid condition will be here through tomorrow and the start of the work week, along with a chance for thunderstorms and active weather by Wednesday.

