Portageville teen injured in ATV accident

The crash occurred as the ATV was crossing a ditch and overturned.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 14-year-old girl was injured in an ATV accident in New Madrid County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. on September 2.

The juvenile was driving a 1999 Kawasaki 300 ATV on private property along Highway 162, one mile east of Portageville. The crash occurred as the ATV was crossing a ditch and overturned.

The juvenile was taken by ambulance to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston to be treated for minor injuries. She was not wearing a safety device.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

