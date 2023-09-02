Portageville teen injured in ATV accident
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 14-year-old girl was injured in an ATV accident in New Madrid County.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. on September 2.
The juvenile was driving a 1999 Kawasaki 300 ATV on private property along Highway 162, one mile east of Portageville. The crash occurred as the ATV was crossing a ditch and overturned.
The juvenile was taken by ambulance to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston to be treated for minor injuries. She was not wearing a safety device.
