Man accused of driving intoxicated arrested after leading deputies on chase

By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Dexter, Ky. man was arrested on Thursday after attempting to elude law enforcement during a traffic stop.

According to a release from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, on August 31, deputies conducted a traffic stop on W. Fork Road. As they approached the vehicle, the suspect fled. During the chase, the suspect vehicle nearly crashed several times.

Deputies eventually stopped the suspect vehicle. The driver appeared to be intoxicated and was arrested.

According to the release, deputies learned the suspect, 24-year-old Lex Fox, had been previously found guilty of driving under the influence two other times in the past ten years. Fox also plead guilty to fleeing from Murray Police Department while having a suspended drivers license in June. Fleeing from police in a motor vehicle is a Class D felony.

Fox was taken to the Calloway Co. Detention Facility and charged with reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), driving DUI suspended license second offense (aggravated circumstances) and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substances third offense (aggravated circumstances).

