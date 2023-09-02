Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Dry, warm conditions for Labor Day weekend

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 9/2
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It’s looking to be a dry and warm Labor Day weekend--great weather for outdoor activities.

For this morning, expect partly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the low to upper 70s. By noon, temps will reach the low 80s and will increase through the late afternoon. Clouds will clear out by the afternoon in most places.

On Sunday, skies will be clear most of the day, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

This weekend, the humidity trend is high and will continue through your work week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chaffee football player air lifted after injury in 2nd quarter
Chaffee football player air lifted after injury in 2nd quarter
A deputy was fired and his supervising corporal was demoted in connection with the shooting and...
Stoddard Co. deputy fired, supervising corporal demoted in connection with shooting of dog
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and became airborne before striking a tree.
Three dead in Butler County crash, including one juvenile
A Ste. Genevieve man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night.
Driver killed after truck hits multiple trees

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Starting the Labor Day weekend off on a nice note
Plenty of sunshine in the Heartland today!
First Alert: Temps in the 60s tonight; patchy-fog possible tomorrow morning
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warming up for the Labor Day Weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Morning Outlook