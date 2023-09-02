First Alert: Dry, warm conditions for Labor Day weekend

(KFVS) - It’s looking to be a dry and warm Labor Day weekend--great weather for outdoor activities.

For this morning, expect partly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the low to upper 70s. By noon, temps will reach the low 80s and will increase through the late afternoon. Clouds will clear out by the afternoon in most places.

On Sunday, skies will be clear most of the day, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

This weekend, the humidity trend is high and will continue through your work week.

