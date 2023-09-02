Charleston, Mo. man seriously injured in UTV crash

Heartland Votes
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Charleston, Mo. man was seriously injured in a UTV crash Saturday morning.

According to MSHP, the crash took place in Mississippi County at 8:30 a.m. on September 2.

The driver, 37-year-old Rabb Whitehead, was travelling northbound on County Road 307 just 3 miles east of Wyatt, Mo. While driving, Whitehead’s Polaris Ranger UTV overturned, ejecting him.

The UTV had minor damage, but Whitehead was airlifted to St. Louis University Hospital to treat serious injuries he sustained during the crash.

MSHP said Whitehead was not wearing a safety device.

