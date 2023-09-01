Warming up for the Labor Day Weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We saw another fantastic day across the area with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. For this evening we will continue to see mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures. Readings will fall into the upper 60s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s. For your Saturday we could start off with a little patchy fog otherwise we will be partly sunny and warmer. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with the heat index approaching 95 at times. Sunday will be a carbon copy of Saturday with partly sunny skies and hot conditions. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

For Labor Day we will continue to see partly cloudy skies and hot conditions. There will be a slight chance for a shower or storm during the afternoon hours, especially in our southern counties. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

