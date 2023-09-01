Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Walmart, Sam’s Club customers incorrectly overcharged after Alabama grocery tax reduction

FILE - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax...
FILE - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax reduction took effect Friday in Alabama.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax reduction took effect Friday in Alabama.

A representative with Walmart confirmed the error. In a statement provided to WBRC, they said their systems “mistakenly charged both the old rate and the new rate at the time of sale.”

In the statement, Walmart reported the situation has been corrected and asked anyone impacted by the issue to take their receipts to Walmart or Sam’s Club for a refund.

The Alabama grocery tax rate was reduced from 4% to 3% effective Sept. 1, something the Alabama lawmakers approved this year in Montgomery.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and became airborne before striking a tree.
Three dead in Butler County crash, including one juvenile
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
The accident happened as the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
One man killed, two people injured in Ripley County vehicle crash
The suspect was arrested after an investigation revealed that he stabbed a 33-year-old Kennett...
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Kennett
Brent Long in a Triton boat on Lay Lake in Columbiana Ala. on Saturday, February 24, 2007...
Bass Pro Shops announces its moving operations of boat plant in Midway, Ark., to neighboring plant

Latest News

Two southern Illinois men were arrested on various drug charges after a traffic stop in western...
2 Cairo, Ill. men arrested on various drug charges after Paducah traffic stop
In this photo taken with a drone, debris from homes swept off their lots litters a canal amid...
No power and nowhere to stay as rural Florida starts recovering from Hurricane Idalia
A deputy was fired and his supervising corporal was demoted in connection with the shooting and...
Stoddard Co. deputy fired, supervising corporal demoted in connection with shooting of dog
FILE - Stanford running back Mitch Leigber, middle, runs the ball against California during the...
ACC becomes latest power conference to expand cross-country by adding Stanford, Cal and SMU