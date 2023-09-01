Two Heartland teachers announced as finalists for 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two teachers from the Heartland have been announced as finalists for the 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year.

On August 31, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education have announced that seven educators have advanced as finalists for the 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year award.

Two of the finalists are from the Heartland, Heather Helle of Scott City R-1 and Kathryn Victoria Inman of Greenville R-II. Both Helle and Inman were announced as semi-finalists earlier in August.

Heather Helle is a Music teacher at Scott City Elementary and Middle School. Kathryn Victoria Inman is an English Language Arts teacher at Greenville Elementary School.

A committee comprised of teachers, business leaders, and education organization officials will choose the Missouri Teacher of the Year following interviews with each finalist. The winner, finalists, semi-finalists, and Regional Teachers of the Year will be honored during a recognition event on October 16.

The 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year will serve as the state’s nominee for the 2024 National Teacher of the Year.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.