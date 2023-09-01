Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Two Heartland teachers announced as finalists for 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year

Two of the finalists are Heather Helle of Scott City R-1 and Kathryn Victoria Inman of...
Two of the finalists are Heather Helle of Scott City R-1 and Kathryn Victoria Inman of Greenville R-II.((Source: Pexel))
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two teachers from the Heartland have been announced as finalists for the 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year.

On August 31, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education have announced that seven educators have advanced as finalists for the 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year award.

Two of the finalists are from the Heartland, Heather Helle of Scott City R-1 and Kathryn Victoria Inman of Greenville R-II. Both Helle and Inman were announced as semi-finalists earlier in August.

Heather Helle is a Music teacher at Scott City Elementary and Middle School. Kathryn Victoria Inman is an English Language Arts teacher at Greenville Elementary School.

A committee comprised of teachers, business leaders, and education organization officials will choose the Missouri Teacher of the Year following interviews with each finalist. The winner, finalists, semi-finalists, and Regional Teachers of the Year will be honored during a recognition event on October 16.

The 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year will serve as the state’s nominee for the 2024 National Teacher of the Year.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Pennington said “Parker” was more than a pet, he was a member of the family since they rescued...
Mo. State Highway Patrol asked to investigate death of dog in Stoddard County
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday
Sen. Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze Wednesday at a Q&A with reporters following an event in...
Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again while answering questions
The Fredericktown Police Department reports a teenage girl who was missing for over two weeks...
Missing teen found safe after two-week search

Latest News

Many people across the Heartland are bargain hunting as the Highway 61 Yard Sale kicks off today
Highway 61 Yard Sale underway
Today, the 100th home built using the Western Kentucky Tornado Relied Fund was dedicated to a...
100th home built using the Western Kentucky Tornado Relied Fund dedicated to Mayfield Family
The victim told police at about 9 a.m. an unidentified man approached him near Maple and Ranney...
Cape Girardeau police investigating reported robbery
Cape Girardeau County deputies say this dog was found chained to a tree off the interstate near...
Dog found chained to tree off interstate near Oak Ridge