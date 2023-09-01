Stoddard Co. deputy fired, supervising corporal demoted in connection with shooting of dog

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A deputy was fired and his supervising corporal was demoted in connection with the shooting and killing of a family’s dog.

According to a news release from Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner, after an internal investigation into the killing of the dog on August 27, he believes the deputy who responded to the call did not act appropriately.

The sheriff said he decided to terminate the deputy’s employment with the sheriff’s office immediately.

In addition, the sheriff said he believes the supervising corporal “did not properly supervise the deputy, and offer proper guidance while handling this call.”

Sheriff Hefner said the corporal has been reprimanded, placed on unpaid administrative leave and demoted from his position as corporal.

He went on to say he has not received official word from the Missouri State Highway Patrol regarding an independent investigation into the matter.

However, he said the sheriff’s office’s report on the incident will be forwarded to the Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

