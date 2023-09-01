Some Illinois lanes to remain closed during Labor Day weekend travel

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen where possible.

The lanes being reopened will be to minimize travel disruption for Labor Day weekend. Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. on Friday, September 1, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 4.

The following lanes in the Heartland will remain closed during the holiday weekend:

Alexander County

I-57 over U.S. 51 just north of Cairo; lane reductions continue.

Jackson County

Illinois 149 over Kinkaid Creek just north of Spillway Road; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Jefferson County

I-57 at Dix; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 148 west of Waltonville; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Massac County

I-24 over Bear Creek at milepost 28; lane reductions continue.

Pope County

Illinois 145 over Bay Creek just south of Illinois 146; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Saline County

U.S. 45 near Texas City; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

White County

U.S. 45 south of Norris City; closed, detour posted.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. To avoid the work area, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

