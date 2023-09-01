SIUC selling shirts, sweatshirts to raise scholarship money for students affected by cancer

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale is selling t-shirts and sweatshirts to raise scholarship money for students affected by cancer.

According to a release from SIUC, it’s part of the university’s annual effort to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

You can order a variety of shirts and sweatshirts in adult sizes through September 14 at the Start Seeing Pink - Saluki Strength shop or online.

They say orders will be ready for pickup in Student Services Building Suite 486 on October 2. Shipping is also available for a small fee.

All proceeds of the sales go to the SIU Saluki Strength Breast Cancer Fund, which has awarded more than $12,000 in scholarships since its inception.

You can click here to learn more about the scholarship and past recipients.

