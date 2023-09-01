Scott City Fire Department puts out structure fire

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters with the Scott City Fire Department were able to put out a structure fire that upgraded to a working fire this afternoon.

On August 31, around 3:43 p.m., the Fire Department was dispatched to a residential first alarm structure fire in the 1400 block of Mary Street in Scott City.

Upon arrival, personnel noted heavy fire and upgraded the scene to a working fire to bring in automatic mutual aid assistance. All occupants were out of the house upon arrival with no injuries.

Scott City Public Works was immediately on-scene and assisted with establishing water supply from the hydrant. The Scott City Police Department assisting with deploying a large-diameter hose and traffic control.

According to the Scott City Fire Department, the situation was quickly contained and went into overhaul mode with extensive overhaul required. Once overhaul was completed, all agencies went into service.

The Scott City Fire Department received mutual aid on scene with overhaul from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, N.B.C Fire Protection District, Chaffee Fire Department, and Scott County Rural Fire Protection District.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.