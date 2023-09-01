Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Scott City Fire Department puts out structure fire

The structure fire was upgraded to a working fire due to heavy fire after personnel arrived
The structure fire was upgraded to a working fire due to heavy fire after personnel arrived(Scott City Fire Department)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters with the Scott City Fire Department were able to put out a structure fire that upgraded to a working fire this afternoon.

On August 31, around 3:43 p.m., the Fire Department was dispatched to a residential first alarm structure fire in the 1400 block of Mary Street in Scott City.

Upon arrival, personnel noted heavy fire and upgraded the scene to a working fire to bring in automatic mutual aid assistance. All occupants were out of the house upon arrival with no injuries.

Scott City Public Works was immediately on-scene and assisted with establishing water supply from the hydrant. The Scott City Police Department assisting with deploying a large-diameter hose and traffic control.

According to the Scott City Fire Department, the situation was quickly contained and went into overhaul mode with extensive overhaul required. Once overhaul was completed, all agencies went into service.

The Scott City Fire Department received mutual aid on scene with overhaul from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, N.B.C Fire Protection District, Chaffee Fire Department, and Scott County Rural Fire Protection District.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Pennington said “Parker” was more than a pet, he was a member of the family since they rescued...
Mo. State Highway Patrol asked to investigate death of dog in Stoddard County
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
The Fredericktown Police Department reports a teenage girl who was missing for over two weeks...
Missing teen found safe after two-week search

Latest News

The accident happened as the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
One man killed, two people injured in Ripley County vehicle accident
Two of the finalists are Heather Helle of Scott City R-1 and Kathryn Victoria Inman of...
Two Heartland teachers announced as finalists for 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year
Many people across the Heartland are bargain hunting as the Highway 61 Yard Sale kicks off today
Highway 61 Yard Sale underway
Today, the 100th home built using the Western Kentucky Tornado Relied Fund was dedicated to a...
100th home built using the Western Kentucky Tornado Relied Fund dedicated to Mayfield Family