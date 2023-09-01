Paducah man wanted on multiple charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is wanted on multiple outstanding charges after police say he ran and drove away from them.

Eric Ellington, 21, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with failure to appear for possession of marijuana, failure to appear for fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), failure to appear for first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), failure to appear for possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence, a bond violation for failing to pay court costs and failing to make scheduled appearances, and a warrant charging him with first-degree bail jumping.

According to police, in September 2022, Ellington was involved in a shooting incident that led to charges of wanton endangerment and stalking. They say he failed to comply with the conditions of his release on bond, and a warrant for bail jumping was issued.

On April 6, Ellington was arrested for fleeing or evading police, marijuana possession and tampering with physical evidence. He failed to appear in court for the charges, so a bench warrant was issued.

On April 7, he was served a warrant for assault (domestic violence), which stemmed from an investigation in December 2022. Ellington failed to appear in court for this charge and a bench warrant was issued.

Anyone with information on Ellington’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

