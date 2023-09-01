Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Paducah man wanted on multiple charges

Eric Ellington, 21, of Paducah, is wanted on multiple charges.
Eric Ellington, 21, of Paducah, is wanted on multiple charges.(Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is wanted on multiple outstanding charges after police say he ran and drove away from them.

Eric Ellington, 21, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with failure to appear for possession of marijuana, failure to appear for fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), failure to appear for first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), failure to appear for possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence, a bond violation for failing to pay court costs and failing to make scheduled appearances, and a warrant charging him with first-degree bail jumping.

According to police, in September 2022, Ellington was involved in a shooting incident that led to charges of wanton endangerment and stalking. They say he failed to comply with the conditions of his release on bond, and a warrant for bail jumping was issued.

On April 6, Ellington was arrested for fleeing or evading police, marijuana possession and tampering with physical evidence. He failed to appear in court for the charges, so a bench warrant was issued.

On April 7, he was served a warrant for assault (domestic violence), which stemmed from an investigation in December 2022. Ellington failed to appear in court for this charge and a bench warrant was issued.

Anyone with information on Ellington’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and became airborne before striking a tree.
Three dead in Butler County crash, including one juvenile
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
The accident happened as the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
One man killed, two people injured in Ripley County vehicle crash
The suspect was arrested after an investigation revealed that he stabbed a 33-year-old Kennett...
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Kennett
Brent Long in a Triton boat on Lay Lake in Columbiana Ala. on Saturday, February 24, 2007...
Bass Pro Shops announces its moving operations of boat plant in Midway, Ark., to neighboring plant

Latest News

The Halloween event will be at Mtn. Dew Park in “Thrillville” on Saturday, October 28 from 5-8...
Marion PD’s Spooktacular event returns for 7th year
MDC's Day on the River event will showcase the Mississippi River at Riverfront Park in Cape...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation’s Day on the River set for Sept. in Cape Girardeau
The sale is part of the university’s annual effort to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month in...
SIUC selling shirts, sweatshirts to raise scholarship money for students affected by cancer
The McCracken County Office of Emergency Management will test the outdoor warning siren system...
McCracken Co. EMA to test outdoor warning sirens Saturday