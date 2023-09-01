One man killed, two people injured in Ripley County vehicle accident

OXLY, Mo. (KFVS) - One man was killed and two people were injured in a vehicle accident that happened in Ripley County this morning.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident happened on August 31 around 10:20 a.m.

The vehicle was going southbound on Route T, three miles north of Oxly, Missouri. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned.

One of the occupants, 31-year-old Sherkil Reed of Poplar Bluff, was pronounced dead at the scene by Ripley County Coroner, Mike Jackson at 11:50 a.m. Reed was taken by ambulance to Edwards Funeral Home in Doniphan.

The driver, a 16-year-old female, and occupant 37-year-old Whitney Smith, both of Qulin, were also injured in the accident. Both were taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

Reed was not wearing a safety device, while the driver and Smith were wearing safety devices.

