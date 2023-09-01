Noble Park Pickleball Courts hosts grand opening celebration

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The new Pickleball Courts at Noble Park in Paducah are officially open to the public.

On September 1, a ribbon cutting celebration was held for the grand opening of the new pickleball facility at Noble Park. The eight-court facility is across from the tennis courts and includes amenities such as lighting, fencing, benches, and sidewalks.

The courts are open to the public. However, the contractor, PCC Sports, will be closing the courts tentatively on September 6 and September 7 to install the poles and canopies for the shade structures.

The ribbon cutting ceremony included remarks from Parks & Recreation Director Amie Clark, Mayor George Bray, Mayor Pro Tem Sandra Wilson, City Manager Daron Jordan and representatives from PCC Sports and Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing.

The Mayor and City Commissioners provided the first serve on the new courts. After the ribbon cutting, pickleball players played multiple rounds of draw your partner doubles pickleball.

